Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection received a 165 million Shekel (USD 45 million) addition to its budget for 2024 for special projects.

These projects include the restoration of open areas following the Iron Swords War, the "Quiet Cities" project for digital enforcement of noise in cities using cameras, strengthening the research and actions of the ministry's chief scientist, and more.

On Monday, he government of Israel approved the state budget for the year 2024.

The Ministry said that it will "lead government work to create a discharge levy for streams, similar to the levy for discharge into the sea, as well as to increase enforcement and establish a fund to reduce the pollution of streams/rivers and restore them."

Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman said, "The ministry is an engine of economic growth for the Israeli economy. We are working vigorously to improve the state of the environment while giving special attention and responding to the quality of life of the residents, especially in a period when needs arise as a result of the challenges of the fighting."

"Approval of the transfer of the state budget to 2024 in the government, including moves that will lead to the restoration of open areas," she added, "reduction of air pollution, aid to the public in the poorer communities, moves to prevent the pollution of our country's beautiful streams according to the 'polluter pays' principle and increased enforcement." (ANI/TPS)

