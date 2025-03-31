Jerusalem, Mar 31 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated a new domestic security chief, after he moved to fire the current one over a crisis of confidence that critics say was politically motivated.

Netanyahu on Monday nominated former Navy commander Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit to lead the agency, which surveils and thwarts attacks from Palestinian militant groups.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu moved to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, a step that sparked an uproar in Israel. Netanyahu said he lost faith in Bar over Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attacks and disagreements over ceasefire negotiations.

But critics said the dismissal undermined Israel's independent state institutions and came at a problematic time, as Bar and the agency were investigating links between the Gulf state of Qatar and close advisers to Netanyahu.

Israel's High Court froze Bar's dismissal pending further hearings but cleared the way for Netanyahu to interview candidates for the job. (AP)

