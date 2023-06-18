Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): Pakistan's political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has ruled out an 'electoral alliance' with the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that the party cannot bear the latter's burden, ARY News reported.

Speaking on a Pakistani private news channel, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Central Secretary of Information of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has ruled out an 'electoral alliance' with Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N and said supporting it was tantamount to 'political disaster'.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Diarrhoea Kills Six Children in Balkh Province in Past Two Months.

IPP party Chief noted that the country was facing a constitutional crisis, saying that the only way out was 'immediate and transparent' general elections.

In response to a question, she said that ousting someone through a no-confidence vote is a 'democratic process'.

Also Read | Pakistan Bus Accident: Vehicle Travelling From Islamabad to Lahore Overturns in Chakwal District Due to Brake Failure, 10 Killed.

Awan also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision of quitting the national and provincial assemblies, saying that the decision led to a vacuum which directly benefited the incumbent rulers, reported ARY News.

Following the decision, she said, someone had to come forward and fill the vacuum created by her former party. She also held PTI and its chief Imran Khan for the current crises being faced by the country.

Lambasting the incumbent government, the IPP leader said that the people of Pakistan were suffering from 'worst inflation and unemployment', asking the former to dissolve assemblies and hold general elections.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said PML-N can make seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen's newly established IPP in the upcoming general elections, as per ARY News.

Talking to journalists, Khawaja Asif ruled out any threat from Tareen's political party to the PML-N. He said general elections will be held on time and PML-N can strike seat adjustment with Tareen.

It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the "Istehkam-e-Pakistan" party, according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)