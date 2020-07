Little Rock (Italy), Jul 30 (AP) An Italian-based company announced Thursday it's opening a USD 15 million ammunition factory in Little Rock.

Fiocchi of America, the United States subsidiary of the Italian-based Fiocchi Group, announced that it will hire 57 additional workers for its new manufacturing plant in southwest Little Rock.

Also Read | Brazil Lifts 4-Month Ban on Foreigners Arriving by Air Despite Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

The company already employs 28 people at the plant, which manufactures some ammunition components.

The new plant will primarily manufacture centerfire ammunition, Fiocchi President Anthony Acitelli said.

Also Read | ICMR to Conduct the International Symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Pandemic on July 30: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

“These are good-paying jobs that will make a difference in our community, and most importantly, I hope that this is a partnership that will lead to future growth down the road," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference announcing the plant.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission said the company will receive five years of cash rebates worth USD 579,186, based on the annual payroll for new employees.

It will also receive USD 82,407 worth of tax refunds for the project. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)