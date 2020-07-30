Brazil, July 30: Brazil lifted a four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, according to an AFP update. Bolsonaro’s government announced that the ban would be lifted on foreign travellers flying to their country as long as they have health insurance coverage for their trip. Easing restrictions come at a time when new hotspots within Brazil are gaining steam daily.

Brazil is the country worst hit by Covid-19 outside of the United States in both its death toll and case count. A total of 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 additional deaths reported by the Health Ministry pushed the country past 2.5 million infections and 90,000 killed. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

Brazil Lifts 4-Month Ban on Foreigners Arriving by Air

#BREAKING Brazil lifts four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air despite virus surge: decree pic.twitter.com/3lWoEVsmWq — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 30, 2020

Earlier this month, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news on CNN Brasil in a live interview. The 65-year-old leader faced criticism for handling the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. He has repeatedly insisted that quarantine and social distancing were not necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Bolsonaro himself has flouted social distancing guidelines by joining supporters at rallies around Brasilia, the capital, in recent months.

