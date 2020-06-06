World News | Italy Far-right Clash Briefly with Cops During Day of Demos

World. (File Image)

Rome, Jun 6 (AP) Right-wing protesters briefly confronted journalists and police in Rome on Saturday during a day of demonstrations around the country.

Soccer "ultras" and supporters of the far-right Forza Nuova movement massed on Rome's downtown Circus Maximus field for an anti-government protest. Some made the fascist Roman salute.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Job Data Shows 'Greatest Comeback in American History', Economists Not Impressed.

At one point, some of the protesters tried to chase journalists away with bottles and flares. A line of riot police moved in, sparking several minutes of tension before the crowd moved elsewhere.

Another anti-government protest was held in Milan.

Also Read | Pakistan Faces Petrol Shortage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Long Queues Seen at Fuel Stations in Karachi, Lahore; Here's Why.

Also in Italy on Saturday, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the US Consulate in Naples to show solidarity with George Floyd, the black man who while handcuffed had a white Minneapolis police officer's knee pressed on his neck and whose death has sparked a week of protests in the US and beyond. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)