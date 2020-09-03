Rome, Sep 2 (AP) Italy registered a new surge in coronavirus infections, which rose by 1,326 on Wednesday.

That's up from 978 a day before, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.

Also Read | Silvio Berlusconi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Former Italy PM Isolated at Home.

The data confirm the rising trend in new cases observed in the country over the past month, but also reflect the wider number of swab tests performed daily, which for the first time topped the 100,000 level. The testing reached almost 103,000 in the past 24 hours.

Italy now has 271,515 confirmed infections and 35,497 known deaths, including six in the last day.

Also Read | Chinese Trader Accidentally Sold 5 Million Shares of TCL Technology Group’s Chairman Due to ‘Fat Finger’ Mistake.

Health experts are encouraging Italy to boost testing and tracing of contacts of the newly infected before schools open on Sept. 14. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)