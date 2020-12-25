Rome [Italy], December 25 (ANI): Italy has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus cases on Friday.

Citing the Italy Health Ministry, CNN reported, the country reported at least 18,040 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total count to 2,009,317.

With 505 fresh COVID-related deaths, Italy's toll has reached 70,900.

Currently, there are at least 2,589 people in intensive care. (ANI)

