New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed US intervention in halting last year's May military escalation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, noting that the conflict was halted after contact was made with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 10, 2025.

In a post on X, Ramesh stated that "much obviously happened on May 10, 2025," leading to what he described as the first announcement of the halt of Operation Sindoor by the US Secretary of State.

"Much obviously happened on May 10, 2025 leading to the first announcement of the halt of Op Sindoor by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 17:37 hrs," the Rajya Sabha MP said in his post.

The Congress leader's remarks follow reports that the Indian administration contacted Washington in May 2025, during Operation Sindoor.

Ramesh had previously criticised the BJP-led government after US President Donald Trump and his administration repeated their claims to have halted the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

The India-Pakistan conflict refers to the escalation in May following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

Following this, Pakistan also retaliated with border shelling on the Indian side, after which India struck 11 of Pakistan's military and air bases, causing significant damage to Islamabad's military installations.

The US President had been repeating his claims to play a key role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, arguing that trade and tariffs were instrumental to the US in preventing conflicts.

India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.

India has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries. (ANI)

