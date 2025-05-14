World News | Jaishankar, Austrian FM Call for Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism, Oppose Nuclear Blackmail

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism and strongly opposed any form of nuclear blackmail. Jaishankar also congratulated Meinl-Reisinger on her appointment.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Congratulated on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1922596886453596194

Diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established on November 10, 1949, and the two countries continue to maintain strong bilateral engagement.

The conversation on terrorism was a reference to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Indian response through Operation Sindoor.

The talks came in the backdrop of the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Addressing this development, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stressed the need for continued direct communication between New Delhi and Islamabad."

I can only reiterate that we welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend. We commend both Prime Ministers for choosing the path of peace. We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties," Pigott said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire. Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Trump said he leveraged trade ties to help stop the escalation.

"Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent to do it. I said, fellas, come on, let's make a deal, let's do some trading, let's not trade nuclear missiles, let's trade the things that you make so beautifully, and they both have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, smart leaders, and it all stopped," Trump said. (ANI)

