Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the President of Tanzania Samia Hassan on Saturday and discussed ties in defence and security.

The External Affairs Minister also conveyed the personal greeting of President Droupadi Murmu to her.

"Honoured to call on President Samia Hassan of Tanzania. Conveyed the personal greetings of President @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @narendramodi. Thank her for the warm sentiments expressed about our development activities," Jaishankar tweeted.

Apart from Defence, the two leaders also discussed maritime cooperation and capacity building.

"Our water partnership and ICT collaboration have already made a strong impact. The IIT campus will take our ties to new heights. Also discussed ties in defense and security, maritime cooperation and capacity building. Appreciate Tanzania's positive view of India's G20 presidency and Global South initiatives," Jaishankar added.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Chama Cha Mapinduzi's Vice Chairman Abdulrahman Kinana. He called it useful to share views on political cooperation while stressing on the need to strengthen exchanges between India and Tanzania.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet again Abdulrahman Kinana, vice Chairman of @ccm_tanzania today shortly after his New Delhi visit. Useful to share views on our political cooperation and on the need to strengthen exchanges."

Jaishankar, who is on a four-day visit to Tanzania, on Friday, took part in the regional ambassadorial conference while also inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre on Friday.

The regional Ambassadorial conference was attended by representatives from Angola, Burundi, Congo, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Terming the conference, a "productive" one, Jaishankar said he took stock of India's relations with the above-mentioned African countries and "underlined India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Africa and the Global South."

The EAM also inaugurated the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Dar es Salaam.

In his address, the External Affairs Minister said, "It's really a very momentous occasion today as we inaugurate a bust for one of the greatest spiritual leaders and philosophers of India, Swami Vivekananda."

"This bust certainly stands in testimony to his kindest teachings which have transcended boundaries and actually underline his message of faith in humanity," he added.

Earlier, Jaishankar attended the India-Tanzania business conclave, where he delivered an address highlighting the trade deal between the two countries. He also took a walk through Dar es Salaam's famous Temple Street and experienced the local flavours there. (ANI)

