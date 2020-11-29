Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday called on United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and handed over a personal communication from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, both ministers underlined India's role as a reliable partner in all respects and discussed prospects for economic cooperation in the post-COVID era.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine For Children ‘Months Away’, After Vaccination Begins For Adults, Says Top US Epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci.

He also thanked the UAE PM for taking care of the Indian community in UAE.

"Called on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, VP & PM of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. Handed over a personal communication from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community," he tweeted.

Also Read | ‘110 Civilians Killed in Nigeria’s Koshobe Village’, Says UN; Boko Haram Blamed For Ruthless Terror Attack.

"Underlined that India had been a reliable partner in all respects during this difficult period. Discussed prospects for our economic cooperation in the post-COVID era," said the EAM in another tweet.

Jaishankar also visited the India pavilion at Expo 2020 site and was briefed by India's Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor. The minister reviewed the progress of India pavilion in showcasing India and UAE's strength in innovation and technology.

"External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar visited the India pavilion at #Expo2020 site & was briefed by @AmbKapoor & CG Aman Puri. EAM reviewed the progress of India pavilion which promises to showcase our strength in innovation & technology in addition to arts & culture. @MEAIndia," tweeted India in Nepal.

Jaishankar recently embarked in a three-nation tour to Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)