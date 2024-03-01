New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Condoling the demise of former President of Tanzania Ali Hassan Mwinyi, the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, said that India has a deep appreciation for his leadership.

Lauding Mwinyi's exemplary leadership, the EAM also noted his contribution to the advancement of India-Tanzania relations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of HE Ali Hassan Mwinyi, former president of Tanzania."

"India has deep appreciation and respect for his exemplary leadership and contribution to advancement of India-Tanzania relations. Condolences to the family, the government, and the people of Tanzania," he added.

Mwinyi was 60 years old when he took over the president in 1985 as the designated successor of Nyerere, who had volunteered to step down after ruling his country since Tanganyika's independence in 1961 and its union with Zanzibar in 1964 to form Tanzania, according to New York Times.

Mwinyi went on to serve two five-year terms before stepping down in 1995.

Ali Hassan Mwinyi, a schoolteacher turned politician who served as Tanzania's second post-independence president and helped deconstruct his predecessor, Julius K. Nyerere's doctrinaire socialism, died Thursday in Dar es Salaam, the country's old capital. He was 98.

Mwinyi had been treated for lung cancer. (ANI)

