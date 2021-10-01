New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and the people of Cyprus on their Independence Day.

Taking on Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Greetings to FM @Christodulidesand the Government and people of Cyprus on their Independence Day."

"Will continue to take our traditionally close ties forward," he further said in the tweet.

Cyprus observes its Independence Day on October 1 every year.

Jaishankar also congratulated Nigeria, Palau and Tuvalu on their Independence Day. (ANI)

