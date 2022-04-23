New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday met with Bjoern Seibert, Cabinet Head of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi on Saturday where both sides discussed the India-EU partnership and the current world order.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. A useful discussion on India-EU partnership and the global strategic scenario."

Notably, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will pay an official visit to India on April 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said in a statement that this will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. During her visit, the President of the European Commission will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries. The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25.

"India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties," the MEA statement read.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the EU. (ANI)

