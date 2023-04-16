New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of an Indian national working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan's Khartoum, who was hit by a stray bullet.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments."

Sharing details about the deceased Indian national, Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted, " It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements."

Heavy gunfire and blasts were reported following days of tension between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) also claimed at least 56 lives and left around 595 people, including combatants, injured, reported Al Jazeera.

The two sides have been competing for power as political factions negotiate on forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup. The tensions stem from a disagreement between the military, headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, about how the paramilitary force should be integrated into the armed forces and what authority should oversee that process, according to Al Jazeera.

The military, 18 months after its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

The two generals have been openly criticising one another in speeches over the past few months, and they have dispatched reinforcements and armoured vehicles to oppose military camps spread around the city.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Sudan urged Indians, planning a trip to Sudan, to postpone their plans.

The Indian embassy has issued an appeal to countrymen to suspend their ongoing plans to travel to Sudan.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy on Saturday wrote, "Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. Please also stay calm and wait for updates."

The embassy's warning came in light of clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces. (ANI)

