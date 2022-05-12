New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held an interaction with senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers undergoing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Mid Career Training Programme-III and exuded confidence that "they would represent India's interests abroad effectively."

"Glad to engage with senior IFS officers undergoing MEA's Mid Career Training Programme-III. The lively discussion reflected our understanding of a changing world. Confident that they would represent India's interests abroad effectively in the decade ahead," Jaishankar informed in a tweet.

Mid-Career Training Programme-III (MCTP-III) for 29 senior Indian Foreign Service Officers is being conducted by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) from May 9-13.

The Foreign Policy Module of MCTP-III was inaugurated on May 9 at SSIFS by Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The Officers will also be attending a Management module at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, from May 16-20. They will be on State Attachment from May 23-27 May. (ANI)

