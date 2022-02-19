New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, H Amirabdollahian and discussed economic cooperation and connectivity between the two countries.

The two leaders also talked about the Afghanistan issue and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Productive meeting with Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian. Discussed economic cooperation, connectivity, JCPOA and Afghanistan", tweeted Jaishankar.

The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29 last year and the main focus was lifting US sanctions against Iran.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA - signed also by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union - and reintroduced comprehensive sanctions against Iran.

As a result, Iran largely abandoned fulfilling its own obligations under the accord.

In October last year, Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness for the resumption of talks related to JCPOA.

In a separate Tweet, Jaishankar informed that he has met with his German counterpart to discuss Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine crisis. (ANI)

