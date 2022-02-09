Doha, Feb 9 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held productive talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed the broad-based political, economic, digital and security partnership.

Jaishankar, who is visiting the Gulf country, also thanked the Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community.

In his talks with Al-Thani, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, appreciated the interest in expanding investment and trade.

“Held productive talks with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed our broad based political, economic, digital and security partnership. Appreciate the interest in expanding investment and trade. Thank Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community,” the minister said on Twitter.

Jaishankar also unveiled the foundation stone of the new embassy complex in Doha.

“Thank DPM and FM @MBA_AlThani_for gracing the occasion. Confident that the new chancery complex will meet the aspirations of the Indian community in Qatar,” he said in another tweet.

