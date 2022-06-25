Kigali [Rwanda], June 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday met with the Foreign Minister of Solomon Islands Jeremiah Manele at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) meeting in Rwanda's Kigali and discussed cooperation between the two countries in key sectors.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to Kigali, Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from June 22-25.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Met FM Jeremiah Manele of Solomon Islands at @CHOGM2022. Discussed cooperation in energy, IT, and agriculture."

Earlier, Jaishankar met with Raychelle Omamo, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya and held talks in regards to the fallout of the Ukraine war including food, fuel and fertilizer security and the Foreign Minister of Rwanda to discuss bilateral ties between India and the African nation.

The EAM also met with the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, describing his leadership at the UNGA as 'commendable'.

The EAM also discussed possibilities in fintech and bio-diversity with Namibia Deputy PM and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah. Growing cooperation in health, IT, defence and education were also discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

"Nice meeting Namibia Deputy PM and Min. of Intnl. Relations Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah. We noted the growing cooperation in health, IT, defence and education," Jaishankar tweeted.Continuing the tweet, he said "Discussed possibilities in fintech and bio-diversity. Looking forward to receiving her in New Delhi."

Solomon Islands, a small country in South Pacific, gained independence in 1978. India established diplomatic relations in May 1987. The High Commission in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, is concurrently accredited to the Solomon Islands. Solomon Islands has an Honorary Consulate in New Delhi since 2003.

Assistance to Solomon Islands for the procurement of medical equipment and supplies, as well as for strengthening health systems in response to COVID, was provided by India through the India - United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Fund.

Under the initiative of 'Vaccine Maitri', India sent 132,000 doses and 24,000 doses through the Covax facility to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands respectively.

India and Solomon Islands are working closely supporting each other in international fora including at Commonwealth, Non-Aligned Movement and United Nations. An MoU for the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in IT (CEIT) in Honiara was signed in 2020. Under a grant-in-aid of USD 1 million under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund to the Solomon Islands to support Solomon Islands in its fight against COVID, a consignment containing Indian medicines and medical equipment was sent in October 2021. (ANI)

