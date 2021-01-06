Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

"Met with the minister of external affairs of India, Dr S Jaishankar at Presidential Secretariat today," Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

He further said, "Strengthening the bilateral relationship between SriLanka and India through post COVID19 economy development, Health care, Power Generation etc. were discussed thoroughly."

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, also called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Discussed cooperation for post-Covid health and economic recovery. India will be a reliable partner in Sri Lanka's development," he said in a tweet.

He also thanked the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister for his invitation and hospitality.

"Appropriate that Sri Lanka is my first visit in 2021. Reviewed our cooperation and will work closely to fulfil the vision of our leaders," he said in another tweet.

In his remarks at the press conference, Jaishankar said India stands ready "to enhance Sri Lanka's capabilities to meet growing maritime and security challenges".

He said India is looking forward to the early return of its fishermen detained in Lanka.

"India and Sri Lanka joint working group on fisheries met recently where all outstanding issues were discussed. We look forward to the early return of our fishermen."

This is the first foreign visit by Jaishankar in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the new year. (ANI)

