Male [Maldives], January 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who is on a diplomatic visit to Maldives, paid homage to Sultan Mohamed Thakururufaanu, a revered national hero of the island nation at his Memorial Centre on Thursday.

Jaishankar stated that the struggle of the Sultan is a reminder to continue his commitment to national development.

Also Read | Sophos Layoffs: Cyber-Security Company to Let Go 450 Employees Globally, Including in India to Achieve Optimal Balance of Growth and Profitability.

"Paid homage to Sultan Mohamed Thakururufaanu, a revered national hero of the Maldives at his Memorial Centre. His struggle is a reminder of a shared history and a continuing commitment to national development," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to further expand bilateral engagement with India's two key maritime neighbours.

Also Read | Elon Musk Stands to Lose Billions Over Controversial 2018 Tesla Tweets in US Trial.

He reached Maldives on Wednesday on his fourth visit to the island country after assuming office in 2019. He was warmly welcomed by Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

On Wednesday, not only Jaishankar reviewed India's joint projects with the Maldives but also reaffirmed the strong development partnership between the two countries. After holding discussions with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Jaishankar said they reaffirmed the strong development ties between both sides.

Addressing a press conference alongside Abdulla Shahid, Jaishankar also said that both sides reviewed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport Expansion Project, which he described as one of the most anticipated projects in the northern part of Maldives.

"We have jointly reviewed our infrastructure projects and the groundbreaking ceremony of what is one of the most anticipated projects in the north, the Hanimaadhoo International Airport Expansion Project will be held later this evening. This project once completed will transform the lives and livelihoods of all," he said.

Jaishankar also talked about the Greater Male Connectivity Project, which he said was another ambitious project in the country.

India also handed over two Sea Ambulances to the Maldives on Wednesday that were procured under the Indian Grant Assistance scheme.

Jaishankar and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid attended the handover ceremony held at Noonu Manadhoo today. A number of significant Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged between Maldives and India in various fields, as part of Jaishankar's visit to Male.

Jaishankar and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday joined in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hanimaadhoo international airport project.

"Joined President @ibusolih and his ministers and local leaders at the ground-breaking ceremony of Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project," tweeted Jaishankar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jaishankar said, "For us, the redevelopment of Hanimaadhoo International Airport is first and foremost. This project will bridge the gap between the people of Northern Maldives and the rest of the world and bring our people together. And India is privileged to be with the Maldives for its implementation."

"I am truly delighted to be part of today's historic ceremony for the ground-breaking Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development Project. I bring to all of you the warm greetings and best wishes of India's leadership, especially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of 1.3 billion plus Indians," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)