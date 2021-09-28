Mexico City [Mexico] September 28 (ANI): Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday represented India at Mexico's Independence day celebrations.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mexico to attend the celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of Mexican Independence.

"Represented India at the celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of attaining Independence. Affirmed our strong bonds and privileged partnership," EAM said in a tweet.

During the visit, Jaishankar also met Mexican President Andres Manuel.

"Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An open conversation on our governance priorities and practices. Great scope for exchange of experiences and best practices," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

Jaishankar met Bangladesh's Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam in Mexico City during celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of attaining Independence on Monday (local time).

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said: "Good to meet Bangladeshi MoS for Foreign Affairs @MdShahriarAlam at the independence day celebrations in Mexico City."

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Mexico and is participating in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders.It is his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. (ANI)

