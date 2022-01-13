New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo and discussed Commonwealth and regional issues.

"Good to talk to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Reviewed bilateral progress over the last year. Also discussed Commonwealth and regional issues.

Also Read | Twitter Ban Ends in Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari Govt Lifts Suspension After 7-Month.

Last year in June, Jaishankar concluded a three-day visit to Kenya, where he held discussions on bilateral cooperation with Omamo and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During his visit to Kenya, Jaishankar also inaugurated the renovated Mahatma Gandhi Library at the University of Nairobi in Kenya. (ANI)

Also Read | India, UK To Kick-Off Negotiations for Free Trade Agreement Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)