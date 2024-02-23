New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with United States Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral John Aquilino in Delhi on Friday. The two sides held talks on strategic situation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to receive US @INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino, a regular visitor to the Raisina Dialogue A good conversation on the strategic situation. Wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Admiral John Aquilino is in India to attend the three-day event, billed as India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics that begain in the national capital on February 23. The flagship conference is committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue on February 21. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan met Admiral John Christopher Aquilino and discussed contemporary security challenges and affirmed stronger ties between both countries.

Sharing on social media X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated that the two discussed contemporary security challenges and issues of mutual strategic interest and bilateral defence cooperation.

"General Anil Chauhan, #CDS_India interacts with Admiral John C Aquilino, Cdr US INDOPACOM. Discussions held on contemporary #securitychallenges, issues of mutual #strategicinterest and bilateral #DefenceCooperation, duly affirming stronger ties between both nations," HQ IDS posted on X.

On February 20, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard R Verma held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders discussed ways to move India-US critical partnership forward, said Verma.

"Pleased to once again meet with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar. Had a productive discussion on a variety of topics within the #USIndia relationship and ways in which we can continue to move our critical partnership forward," Verma said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that it is "always good to meet" Verma, adding that they held talks on strengthening cooperation and global and regional issues.

"Always good to meet US @DepSecStateMR Richard Verma. Discussed our deepening cooperation and global and regional issues of mutual interest," posted Jaishankar on X.

US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Verma was a visit to India from February 19 to 21. He met with senior Indian officials in New Delhi to "advance the US-Indian global strategic partnership," US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a statement.

During his visit, Verma held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

He also met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to discuss further expanding trade and economic ties between New Delhi and Washington.

"The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen US-India cooperation and people-to-people ties to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Miller stated. (ANI)

