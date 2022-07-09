Juba [South Sudan], July 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to the government and people of South Sudan on their 12th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Greetings to Foreign Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng and the Government and people of South Sudan on their 12th Independence Day.

India-South Sudan bilateral relations got a fillip with the landmark visit of Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, to Juba on October 20-22, 2021. During his meetings with the President, First Vice President, Foreign Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of South Sudan, all aspects of existing relations were reviewed and new avenues of cooperation were explored.

As part of COVID pandemic assistance, the Government of India gifted 6 Metric Tons of life-saving essential medicines to South Sudan in April 2021.

Today marks the National Day of South Sudan and its independence from the Republic of Sudan on this day in 2011.

At midnight on July 9th 2011, South Sudan became an independent country. A few days later, South Sudan became the 193rd member state of the United Nations. It remains the most recently created sovereign state with widespread recognition. (ANI)

