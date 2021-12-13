Lahore [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Pakistan's Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) party on Monday held demonstrations in dozens of places in the city of Lahore in Punjab province to protest against gas load shedding and increasing tariffs for power and water utilities.

Addressing the protesters in Lahore, JI's Punjab leader Javed Kasuri said that the people of Balochistan were staging a sit-in at Gwadar but the government was turning a deaf ear to their demands.

Also Read | First Death Due to Omicron COVID-19 Variant Recorded in UK, Says PM Boris Johnson.

Kasuri said the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan would talk against corruption and the corrupt but could not detail the steps so far taken to eliminate the menace from the country.

The protests were held in several places in the cities including Ichhra, Multan Road, Township, Shahdara Morr, Begumkot, Johar Town, Bund Road, Mansoora Basti, Walton Road and Mughalpura.

Also Read | COVID-19 Omicron Variant Could Cause Up to 75,000 Deaths in UK by April 2022 End, Warns Study.

Earlier on Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami had observed Balochistan Solidarity Day in the capital Islamabad in support of demands of the local population for the ongoing protests in the port city of Gwadar.

Mian Muhammad Aslam, one of JI's top leaders led a protest demonstration in front of the country's National Press Club, Islamabad which was attended by the party's top leaders, The News International newspaper reported.

Gwadar residents have been staging protests for about a month demanding action against the trawler mafia by the Pakistan and provincial governments.

While addressing protestors, Mian Muhammad Aslam asked the Pakistani government to accept the demands of protestors in Gwadar and stop its brutal acts there. The JI leader said that for the first time, women along with their infant children are also attending the protest demonstration in Gwadar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)