Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) Actor James Marsden has joined the cast for the second season of Apple TV+ show "Your Friends & Neighbors".

The first season of the series, starring Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, aired last week. The show has already been renewed for a sophomore chapter.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens To Strip Harvard University of Its Tax-Exempt Status After University Refuses To Accept Policy Changes Ordered by White House.

Apple TV+ shared the news of Marsden boarding the season two cast on its official social media pages.

"Welcome to the neighborhood, James. #YourFriendsAndNeighbors," the streamer posted.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.9 on Richter Scale Strikes Hindu Kush, No Casualties Reported.

"Your Friends & Neighbors" is created by Jonathan Tropper, known for writing movies such as "The Adam Project" and "Kodachrome".

"After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbours' homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined," read the official logline.

The show also stars Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Marsden most recently starred in Hulu's "Paradise", opposite Sterling K Brown as well as movies such as "Sonic The Hedgehog 3", "Knox Goes Away" and "Dead to Me". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)