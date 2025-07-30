Tokyo, Jul 30 (AP) Japan's meteorological agency said on Tuesday that a powerful earthquake hit near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and issued a tsunami advisory for Japan.

The agency said the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 8.0. It issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre along the Pacific coast of Japan.

The quake was about 250 kilometers away from Hokkaido and was felt only slightly, according to Japan's NHK television. (AP)

