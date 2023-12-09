Tokyo [Japan], December 9 (ANI): Motorbike Giant Yamaha Motor has released its 'most progressive' bike "TRACER9GT+".

Installed with a cruise control system using milli radio wave radar, the bike supports the rider to avoid a dangerous accident when other vehicle applies sudden brakes or stops suddenly.

Satoshi Kasai from Yamaha Motor said, "Motorbike usually follows the car rider's operation of accelerator and operation of brake rider is constantly controlling and balancing the motorbike. A part of this role is enabled by this system. As a result, the rider will not feel tired in a long-distance run. In addition, the rider can enjoy sports, winding and driving even after a long distant run".

To keep riding relaxed and safe, Yamaha Motor has installed a brake-assist system using milli radio wave radar.

This is the world's first motorbike installed with this system. It assists the rider to have sudden breaks and avoid crashing.

It is Yamaha's concept that makes the ride "more convenient," "more comfortable," "more stimulating and more relaxing".

Grand Prix Rider Shinya Nakano also took a ride on the new bike with the latest technology. He admired the cutting-edge technology of Yamaha.

Shinya Nakano, the Motorbike Sportsman, and World GP said, "Usually, in the case of emergency braking motorbike gets unstable. But this motorbike recognizes it and suspension supports thereby decreasing speed. It has a great function. I think Yamaha has a skill that was very close to the rider's sensitivity. This machine has a natural taste and enables an easy ride".

He added that to realise more harmonization between rider and motorbike, Yamaha Motor is continuing with their unprecedented number of trials. (ANI)

