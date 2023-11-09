New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Japan Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki reiterated the message of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the role of India and Japan in ensuring peace and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region.

Suzuki said, "Prime Minister Abe had a strong belief that India and Japan should take the leading role in preserving peace and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. He had this belief because Japan and India share the fundamental values, freedom, democracy, and rule of law."

He added, "With this belief, he was convinced that the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean must continue to be open and free, free for navigation, free for overflight, free for commerce. The vast expanse of this region must provide the foundation for peace and posterity of this Indo-Pacific region and for the entire world."

Japanese envoy also hailed Admiral Karambir Singh contribution to building relationship between the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and the Indian Navy.

He said, "Under the strong leadership of Admiral Singh, the interoperability between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Indian Navy has been dramatically enhanced. And through this, the capabilities of the Self-Defense Forces have been improved greatly."

He said further, "Thanks to your leadership right now, today, our two nations enjoy a very close security partnership. In particular, in the maritime security domain, our partnership is making dynamic progress. After Prime Minister Abe passed away, Admiral Singh is a torch bearer of realizing the vision of Free and Open Indo- Pacific."

Japan ambassador's remarks came as Japan Self-Defence Forces Day 2023 was held by the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Suzuki Hiroshi hosted a ceremony to felicitate Admiral Karambir Singh, Former Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman of the National Maritime Foundation, on receiving the Decoration of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

Admiral Singh was decorated with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to strengthening the relationship between India and Japan on national defence.In the context of the dynamic development of Japan-India security relations for the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including in the field of maritime security, Ambassador Suzuki praised the significant contribution made by Admiral Singh in improving the interoperability between Japan and India and enhancing the capabilities of the Self-Defense Forces of Japan. (ANI)

