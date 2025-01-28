Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India on Tuesday visited OneHub Chennai, where he engaged in productive discussions with representatives of Japanese companies.

In a post on X, the envoy stated, "I visited OneHub Chennai and had fruitful discussions with representatives of Japanese companies. I take great pride in seeing many Japanese individuals actively contributing to India's economic growth while collaborating closely with the people of Tamil Nadu."

Recently, he also shared a post on X wishing India a 'Happy Republic Day' and wrote, "Happy Republic Day, India! Delighted to attend my first #RepublicDayParade. and witness magnificent tableaus. Japan shares India's vision of "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."

In December 2024, he also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital. EAM Jaishankar wished Keiichi best for his assignment.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Ambassador Ono Keiichi of Japan today in Delhi. Discussed the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Wish him best for this new assignment."

According to Embassy of Japan in India, the envoy worked as Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. He, as the G7/G20 Sherpa for Prime Minister, contributed to the outcomes of the G7 Hiroshima Summit 2023, the G20 New Delhi Summit 2023 and other G7/G20 Summits.

Served as Assistant Minister/Director-General for Economic Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Japan from January until July in 2022. His portfolio included economic/trade negotiations and coordination in various fora including G7, G20, WTO, OECD and others.

Before then he was Assistant Minister/Director-General and Ambassador for Global Issues including SDGs, global health and climate change. He represented the Japanese Government in the COVAX Facility, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance Board, and also led the Japanese delegation at COP 26 in Glasgow in 2021, as per the Embassy of Japan in India.

Before then he was Deputy Chief of Mission/Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Jakarta, Bureau for the Japan-US alliance and security cooperation.

He was Director, Northeast Asia Division, MOFA until October 2015, and was responsible for Japan's relations with the Republic of Korea and North Korea. (ANI)

