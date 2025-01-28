Seoul, January 28: The tail of a passenger plane with 176 people on board caught fire before takeoff at an airport in South Korea Tuesday night, news reports said. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated. The Air Busan plane at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern city of Busan was bound for Hong Kong, Yonhap news agency reported. The 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated using an inflatable slide, the report said, adding that three people were injured but their condition wasn't serious. Delta Airlines Flight With Over 200 Passengers Evacuated at Atlanta Airport After Engine Fire, Videos Surface.

Passenger Plane Catches Fire at South Korean Airport

Ongoing ! An Air Busan Airbus A321 aircraft caught fire at Gimhae International Airport (PUS). At around 10:30pm local time on the 28th, a fire broke out in the tail section of an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae Airport. It was reported that all 170 passengers… pic.twitter.com/pa1CwaUEj6 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 28, 2025

Calls to fire authorities in Busan were unanswered. In December, a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, killing all but two of the 181 people on board. The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the airport's runaway on Dec 29 after its landing gear failed to deploy, slamming into a concrete structure and bursting into flames. The flight was returning from Bangkok and all of the victims were South Koreans except for two Thai nationals.

