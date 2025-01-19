Tokyo [Japan], January 19 (ANI): The increasing number of elderly women in Japanese prisons highlights broader social challenges, including poverty and isolation among the aging population, CNN reported.

According to government data, the number of prisoners aged 65 and older nearly quadrupled between 2003 and 2022, with women making up a significant portion of this demographic. In 2022, over 80 per cent of elderly female inmates were imprisoned for theft.

At Tochigi Women's Prison, Japan's largest women's prison located north of Tokyo, the aging prison population mirrors the challenges faced by the elderly outside. "There are even people who say they will pay 20,000 or 30,000 yen (USD 130-190) a month (if they can) live here forever," said Takayoshi Shiranaga, a prison officer.

Prison provides basic needs such as meals, eldercare, and healthcare, which some elderly individuals cannot access outside. This makes it an appealing alternative for those struggling with financial instability. "There are people who come here because it's cold, or because they're hungry," Shiranaga explained. He also noted that some elderly inmates prefer the prison environment, as it offers companionship and stability.

Akiyo, an 81-year-old inmate serving time for shoplifting, described the conditions inside the prison. "There are very good people in this prison," she said. "Perhaps this life is the most stable for me." Akiyo, who was also imprisoned in her 60s for theft, explained her reasons for reoffending. Living on a small pension paid every two months, she struggled to cover basic expenses. "If I had been financially stable and had a comfortable lifestyle, I definitely wouldn't have done it," she said.

Isolation also contributes to the problem. Akiyo shared that her son, who lived with her before her imprisonment, often expressed frustration with her presence. "I wish you'd just go away," he told her. Reflecting on her circumstances, she said, "I thought, 'There's no point in me living,' and 'I just want to die.'"

Repeated incarceration is common among some elderly women. Yoko, a 51-year-old inmate at Tochigi, has been imprisoned five times for drug-related offenses over the past 25 years. She noted the growing number of elderly inmates. "(Some people) do bad things on purpose and get caught so that they can come to prison again, if they run out of money," Yoko said.

The welfare ministry has acknowledged the need for better support systems for released inmates. In 2021, it reported that elderly prisoners who received post-release support were far less likely to reoffend. To address this issue, the government has introduced early intervention programs, community support centres, and housing benefits for vulnerable seniors.

Ten municipalities are testing initiatives aimed at providing housing for elderly individuals without close relatives, as per reports by CNN.

The Ministry of Justice has also implemented programs for female inmates, focusing on independent living, addiction recovery, and rebuilding family relationships. However, these efforts face significant challenges due to Japan's aging population. By 2040, the government estimates that 2.72 million care workers will be required to meet the needs of the elderly.

Tochigi Women's Prison has adjusted its facilities to accommodate the growing number of elderly inmates. "Now we have to change their diapers, help them bathe, eat," Shiranaga said. "At this point, it feels more like a nursing home than a prison full of convicted criminals."

The prison has also enlisted inmates with nursing qualifications to assist with caregiving. Yoko, who obtained her certification during a previous sentence, helps other inmates with tasks such as bathing and dressing.

Akiyo completed her sentence in October 2023. Before her release, she expressed concerns about facing her son again. "I'm afraid of how he might perceive me," she said. She planned to apologise and ask for his forgiveness but felt uncertain about their future relationship, CNN reported.

Japan continues to face challenges related to its aging population, including rising poverty rates among seniors. Approximately 20 per cent of people aged 65 and older live in poverty, compared to the OECD average of 14.2 per cent. The government's initiatives aim to address these issues, but the growing number of elderly prisoners underscores the need for further systemic changes. (ANI)

