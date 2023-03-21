Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tokyo, Mar 21 (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japan's public television NHK showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. Kishida's surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn't visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.

Japan has been in step with other G-7 nations in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets with Zelenskyy. (AP)

