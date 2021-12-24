Takamatsu [Japan], December 24 (ANI): Mitla has been providing technical support to medical institutions by developing Perinatal Electronic Medical Record System called the "Hello Baby Program".

"Our main objective is to reduce maternal mortality rate and to achieve that we collect detailed records of examination data like weight, blood pressure etc. And if unnormal levels are recorded, doctors can easily identify that information on our Electronic Medical Record program. In Indonesia, we are promoting cloud sharing electronic medical record system and the main purpose is to make it low-cost to acquire. The maternal mortality rate is high in Indonesia, it is almost 100 times that of Japan and we believe our Hello Baby Program can help the people there," said Tomohiro Fujii, official, Mitla Corporation.

After research and study, the company developed customized Perinatal Electronic Medical Record System"Hello Baby Program" for Indonesia so it complies with all requirements by doctors, clinics and hospitals.

"In Indonesia, there is pre-decided format for medical records and we customised our program to include all those requirements," said Susumu Nagae, official, Mitla Corporation.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is also supporting the expansion of the HelloBaby Program in Indonesia to solve high mortality rate of pregnant women, lack of cooperation between hospitals due to the traditional storage of medical records, and the problem of medical service disparity between urban and remote areas.

"What we can hope from Hello Baby Program feature is, we can input more detailed patient data and we can easily perform analysis data statistic regarding patient condition, also this program make clinician work easier and could reduce human error because we can find the risk factor from the beginning. All these matter above, will bring improvement to health facilities service and in the end, we can decrease mother mortality rate," said Dr M Alamsyah Aziz, Hasan Sadikin General Hospital, Indonesia.

"We look forward to export Japan's medical technology, not only electronic medical record program but also other operations that can expand to other countries as well," said Tomohiro Fujii, official, Mitla Corporation.

Online meetings with local staff are regularly scheduled. Feedback is also received from doctors in Indonesia. (ANI)

