Vice Minister of Defense Oka Masami for International Affairs of Japan calls on Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. (Photo/Twitter: @rajnathsingh)

Jew Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Vice Minister of Defense for International Affairs of Japan Oka Masami called on Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, Oka briefed the Raksha Mantri on the discussions held during the 7th Defence Policy Dialogue, which he co-chaired with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The visiting dignitary reiterated Japan's keenness to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation, including collaboration in defence equipment and technology.

Rajnath Singh conveyed that India shares Japan's vision for a free, open, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both countries must continue to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation.

"Wonderful meeting with Japan's Vice Minister of Defense, Mr Oka Masami in New Delhi. India shares Japan's vision for a free, open, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Both the countries continue to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"Oka was also accompanied by the Ambassador of Japan to India Suzuki Hiroshi, who thanked the Raksha Mantri for the impetus provided by his strong and positive leadership towards strengthening the bilateral defence ties. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane was also present on the occasion," Singh tweeted further.

Both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)

