Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance praised Pope Leo XIV as a strong advocate for peace, while also pushing back against some recent remarks made by the pontiff on Western military actions, including commentary linked to the Iran conflict.

Speaking during an interview, Vance said he appreciated the Pope's willingness to speak on global issues, even when there is disagreement.

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"I kind of like even when there's disagreement. I like it when the pope comments on questions of immigration, I like it when the pope talks about abortion, I like it when the pope talks about matters of war and peace, because I think that, at the very least, it invites a conversation," Vance said during an interview with Turning Point USA in Georgia, quoted by CNN.

He added, "There are certainly things that the pope has said in the last few months that I disagree with."

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Vance further referred to Pope Leo XIV's social media post last week that alluded to the Iran conflict, in which the pontiff said, "Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."

While Vance said he respects the Pope's role as a global voice for peace, he questioned the theological framing of the statement.

"On the one hand, I like that the Pope is an advocate for peace. That's certainly one of his roles," he said.

"On the other hand, how can you say God is never on the side of those who wield the sword? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated the Holocaust camps and liberated those innocent people from those who had survived the Holocaust? I think the answer is yes," Vance said, quoted by CNN.

During the interaction, a member of the audience interrupted, shouting that Jesus would not have supported genocide. Responding to the broader discussion, Vance said the humanitarian situation in Gaza had been "an absolute catastrophe" when the administration came into office.

"You know, who's the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump," Vance added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Monday refused to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, following criticism over the Pope's stance on Iran and other global issues.

Trump described Pope Leo's positions as "wrong" and suggested that the pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies, further intensifying political and diplomatic tensions.

"I won't apologise to Pope Leo. I think he's very weak on crime and other things," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The comments came after Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to peace and spiritual advocacy, stating that he has no intention of engaging in a political confrontation with the United States administration.

When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff said, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."

He further asserted his focus on peace and reconciliation, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

The Pope maintained that his mission is rooted in faith rather than political engagement, emphasising that the message of the Gospel should not be used for political purposes. "I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing," he said.

Emphasising his role as a global advocate, he stated, "I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems."

Reiterating the Church's stance, he noted, "The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel: blessed are the peacemakers. I do not see my role as that of a politician; I do not want to enter into a debate with him. Too many people are suffering in the world."

The Pope described his journey to Africa as "truly a blessing for me personally, but I believe also for the Church and for the world." He noted the necessity of the mission, stating, "because we must always seek bridges to build peace and reconciliation."

Highlighting the historical significance of the visit, Leo XIV spoke of St. Augustine, a native of modern-day Algeria, who he believes "serves as a vital bridge in interreligious dialogue and is deeply loved in his homeland, as we shall see." The Pope, who famously identified himself as "a son of St. Augustine" upon his election last May, is the first Pontiff to visit the saint's homeland.

Characterising the 10-day African tour as "a precious opportunity to continue with the same voice and the same message," the Pope reaffirmed his objective to "promote peace, reconciliation, and respect and consideration for all peoples."

The visit to Algeria marks the initial phase of his third international apostolic journey. In a nation where the Catholic community comprises only a few thousand individuals within a population of 48 million Muslims, the mission is expected to focus on the themes of fraternity and interfaith encounter.

These calls for peace from the papal plane stand in sharp contrast to the domestic political climate in the United States. On Sunday (local time), the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) criticised President Donald Trump for his recent social media remarks targeting the Pope, asserting that the Pontiff is "not his rival" and should not be viewed through a political lens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)