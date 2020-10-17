Washington, Oct 17 (PTI) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday extended greetings to Hindu community in the US on Navratri and wished for victory of good over evil once again.

"As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the US and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all," Biden tweeted on Saturday.

Biden, 77, is challenging President Donald Trump, a Republican, who is seeking another term in the November 3 presidential election.

Senator Harris, who scripted history in US politics by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice presidential nomination, also extended greetings on Navratri.

"@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America,” 55-year-old Senator Harris tweeted.

Both Biden and Harris have been sending out greetings on Twitter to the Hindu community, one of the critical voting blocs in this year's election.

In August, they greeted the Hindu community in the US on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

There is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the November 2020 presidential elections. Over 1.3 million Indian-Americans are voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Democratic Party members last month released a musical video remix of popular "Chale Chalo" song from the superhit Bollywood movie, 'Lagaan', to woo Indian-American voters. PTI

