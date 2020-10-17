Washington, October 17: As the nine-day festival of Navratri 2020 began on Saturday, Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris wished "Happy Navratri" to Hindu Americans and Hindus across the world. Their greeting comes amidst the final phase of campaign for the US presidential elections 2020. Happy Navratri 2020 HD Images And Durga Puja Wallpapers: Download WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories And Messages to Send.

"As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all," Biden said.

A similar tweet was posted by Harris, the vice presidential nominee, as she wished the Hindu American community on behalf of herself and her husband Douglas Emhoff.

"@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America (sic)," she said.

See Joe Biden's Tweet

As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 17, 2020

See Kamala Harris' Tweet

.@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2020

The pre-poll survey in the United States has suggested that a majority of Indian Americans are rooting for Biden-Harris in the upcoming presidential elections. President Donald Trump, who is seeking a re-election, is also vying for their votes as his campaign team has used footages of him with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to woo this section of the electorate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).