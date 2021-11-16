US President Joe Biden and other officials during a virtual meeting with Xi Jinping. (Pic courtesy: Meghan Hays , director message planning, WH)

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): The highly-anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began on Monday (local time), where the former is expected to "raise concerns" over Beijing's actions and "insist the communist regime play by the rules of the road".

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden has assumed office. Although both have spoken twice over the phone so far.

The meeting gives "an opportunity to set terms of competition with China in a way that reflects our interests and values, insist that the PRC play by the rules of the road," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier on Monday during a press briefing.

"So there are areas of course of concerns as it relates to the economy, the president will certainly express his concern," she added.

Psaki further emphasised that Biden will "express his view that China should be playing by rules that the rest of the global community expects".

She stated that during the meeting "areas where interests are aligned" will be discussed.

The spokesperson also said that the meeting is expected for around for a couple of hours later this evening.

The two presidents will exchange views on Beijing-Washington relations and issues of mutual interest in the meeting, China Daily quoted Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying as saying. (ANI)

