Minneapolis, Mar 18 (AP) The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd said Friday that he'll allow the jury to hear some evidence about a prior arrest in which Floyd was found with drugs.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill partially granted a defense motion to allow evidence of Floyd's arrest in Minneapolis in May 2019, just over a year before his death.

A lawyer defending former officer Derek Chauvin argued this week that he should be allowed to bring up the arrest in an effort to show jurors that Floyd was partly to blame for his own death.

He said there were similarities between both incidents and that the evidence is relevant to the cause of Floyd's death, which is in dispute.

But a prosecutor argued the 2019 arrest is irrelevant and that the defense was simply trying to smear Floyd to excuse the actions of Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.(AP)

