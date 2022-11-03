New York, Nov 3 (AP) A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and California billionaire who chaired Trump's inaugural committee. He's among of a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump's foreign policy.

Defence attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity. (AP)

