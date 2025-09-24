Karachi [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): As Sindh's first-ever HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination campaign nears its conclusion, Karachi has recorded the lowest coverage in the province, drawing concern from health officials and experts, Dawn reported.

The drive, launched on September 15, aims to immunise 4.1 million girls aged nine to 14 against cervical cancer across 1,190 union councils in 30 districts. It is set to conclude on September 27. According to data compiled by the Sindh Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), 57 per cent of the targeted population has been vaccinated within seven days across the province, Dawn noted.

District-wise, Naushahro Feroze reported the highest coverage at 89 per cent, followed by Qambar (88pc), Badin and Sujawal (85pc each), Ghotki (84pc), Sanghar (82pc), Tharparkar (81pc), Sukkur (80pc), Kashmore (79pc), Dadu (74pc), Umerkot (73pc), Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan (72pc each), Larkana and Matiari (71pc each), Thatta (70pc), Jamshoro (66pc), Shaheed Benazirabad (64pc), Shikarpur (59pc), Mirpurkhas (51pc), Tando Allahyar (50pc), Hyderabad (49pc) and Jacobabad (46pc).

Karachi division, however, stood at 33 per cent coverage. Out of the target of 887,692 girls, 288,477 have been vaccinated so far. Within the division, District West reported the highest coverage at 65 per cent, followed by Korangi (38pc), South (34pc), Malir (32pc), Central (27pc), East (22pc) and Keamari (12pc), Dawn reported.

"There has been persistent false propaganda against the HPV vaccine by some social media influencers from day one, which has greatly harmed the campaign in Karachi, where they have a large following. These people have no medical background. Opposition from certain religious circles came in at a later stage," said Dr Khalid Shafi of the Pakistan Paediatric Association, according to Dawn.

He added that many families influenced by such misinformation chose to delay vaccination. "Hopefully, the families would rethink their decision. Having said that, our vaccination rates are generally around 70 percent, even without people spreading false information."

EPI Project Director Dr Raj Kumar termed Karachi's low response "surprising." He said, "Towns with low literacy levels have performed better. I think area MPAs and political leaders played a key role in encouraging families (in rest of Sindh) to get their daughters vaccinated."

He further noted that no major changes in strategy are being considered but parental counselling sessions in Karachi schools have been stepped up. "Having said that, the province of Sindh and Karachi have performed better than the rest of Pakistan. For instance, the HPV vaccination coverage in Islamabad is 18percent so far."

According to officials, Pakistan became the 149th country to introduce the HPV vaccine into its immunisation programme. The vaccine is already in use in Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Indonesia, Dawn highlighted.

Cervical cancer is the second deadliest cancer among women worldwide and poses a major health threat in Pakistan, with a mortality rate of over 65 per cent. Experts emphasise that HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer, and the vaccine is safe, effective and provides "100 per cent protection from cervical cancer." (ANI)

