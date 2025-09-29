Karachi [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in various parts of Karachi on September 30, while temperatures in the city are expected to rise, reaching up to 38°C by Monday, Geo News reported.

In a press release, the PMD stated that rain accompanied by dust storms is likely in several districts, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Mohammad Khan, and Hyderabad.

Additionally, light and scattered showers may occur in Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, and Sanghar between September 29 and 30, as per Geo News.

Karachi's weather is expected to remain warm, with the temperature forecast to stay around 36°C on Sunday, before increasing to as high as 38°C on Monday, according to the Met Office.

Earlier, the city experienced light rain and drizzle during the early hours of September 16. Areas including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Garden, and nearby neighbourhoods reported brief showers as residents made their morning commute.

According to the PMD, the rainfall was triggered by moist winds and sea clouds moving in from the Arabian Sea.

From September 8 to 10, heavy rains left large swathes of the city submerged, rivers overflowing, and hundreds of residents displaced.

The Lyari and Malir rivers, along with several smaller streams, had overflowed during the previous spell, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and prompting emergency rescue operations.

In some of the worst-hit areas, water entered homes, forcing families to take shelter elsewhere. The city also reported multiple deaths from drowning in the overflowing Gadap River.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that at least 1,006 people have died and 3.02 million have been rescued across Pakistan amid severe rains and flash floods since June 26.

The NDMA said a total of 5,768 rescue operations were conducted nationwide, during which 273,524 relief items were distributed. Medical treatment was provided to 662,098 individuals at 741 camps set up through coordinated efforts of the NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the Pakistan Army, and other emergency services.

Punjab recorded the highest fatalities with 304 deaths, including 110 children, 143 men, and 51 women.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) reported 504 deaths, comprising 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women. Sindh saw 80 deaths, Balochistan 30, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) 41, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) 38, and Islamabad nine. Nationwide, 1,063 people sustained injuries, with Punjab accounting for 661, K-P 218, Sindh 87, PoGB 52, PoJK 37, Balochistan five, and Islamabad three. (ANI)

