New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Political activist from Jammu and Kashmir, Javed Beigh, expressed happiness on India hitting Muridke and Bhawalpur, headquarters of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). He said that these two terrorist organisations have been "bleeding India's Kashmir Valley and the rest of India for the last 30 years."

He called on India to capture Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Pojk) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit and Baltistan (PoGB).

In a post on X, Javed Beigh stated, "I am absolutely thrilled to hear about India hitting Muridke and Bhawalpur, headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) two Pakistani terrorist organizations that have been bleeding India's Kashmir Valley and rest of India for last 30 years."

He said that that he has been a strong supporter of targeting not only terrorist sites in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) but also the headquarters of terrorist organizations like LeT and JeM, which are based in Pakistan's Punjab province and are responsible for ongoing terrorist activities in India's Kashmir Valley and other parts of the country.

According to Beigh, all terrorist training camps targeting India's Kashmir Valley are situated across various regions of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), particularly along the borders of Jammu and the northern parts of the Kashmir Valley.

In a statement shared on X, Beigh stated, "I am glad that our brave Indian armed and air forces have hit both the terror sites in PoJK as well as Lashkar and Jaish headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur in mainland Pakistan. Next stop, CAPTURE Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan Occupied Gilgit and Baltistan (PoGB)."

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press briefing in the national capital hours after the targeted strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps. Four of the nine targeted terrorist camps are in Pakistan, and the remaining are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, dismantled terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

"First is Sarjal camp, Sialkot, which lies 6 km inside Pakistan... It's the camp where those terrorists involved in the March 2025 killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training," she said.

She also highlighted the Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, located 12-18 km inside Pakistan.

"Second is Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, which lies 12-18 km inside Pakistan... It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. It is one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region," she said.

She also confirmed the destruction of Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, located 100 km inside Pakistan, stating, "It was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, targeted by Indian Armed Forces."

Emphasising the operation's precision, Qureshi clarified, "No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan."

The strikes, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) based on credible intelligence. (ANI)

