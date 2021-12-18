New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Saturday arrived in New Delhi, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi is scheduled to attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

Also Read | James Webb Space Telescope To Launch On December 24; Moon Might Be It's Next Biggest Obstacle.

"Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrives in New Delhi to attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue," Bagchi tweeted.

On Sunday, Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Nepal Makes Quarantine Mandatory for Travellers Arriving From 67 Countries.

As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the second meeting was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)