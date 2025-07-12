New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Chairman and Kerala Congress MP K C Venugopal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala who has been sentenced to death in Yemen on July 16.

"I am writing to seek your immediate intervention concerning Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen on July 16, 2025," Venugopal stated in his letter to the Prime Minister dated July 10.

He added that while efforts have been made by the Action Council and her family to negotiate with the victim's family to accept "blood money" (diyah), which could potentially spare her life, the negotiations have faced significant challenges due to ongoing civil war and other internal disturbances in Yemen.

"Given the complexity of the situation, I request you to intervene in this matter with utmost priority imploring all possible diplomatic measures with the Yemeni authorities and ensure that the death sentence be cancelled," he wrote.

Venugopal also posted on X, formerly Twitter, stating, "The death sentence against Nimisha Priya is a grave travesty of justice. She is a victim of unimaginable cruelty and domestic abuse on foreign soil, driven to the brink. She doesn't deserve to die."

"I've written to the PM seeking urgent intervention to prevent her execution," he added.

Earlier, echoing the urgency, Tomy Thomas, husband of Nimisha Priya, the 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala facing execution in Yemen after being convicted of murder in June 2018, informed about ongoing efforts to save her life.

Thomas met with Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar recently, who offered support to Nimisha's mother through video conferencing. According to him, the Central government, the State government, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are making efforts to secure Nimisha's release.

While speaking to ANI, Thomas said, "I am in contact with Nimisha. It is possible to send text and voice messages to her. I met the Governor yesterday, who offered all support to Nimisha's mother through video conferencing."

"The Central government, State government and the MEA have been making efforts, and we expect a positive response. Our advocate is doing everything possible....", Thomas added.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar also wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking immediate diplomatic intervention to save Nimisha Priya from execution by Yemeni authorities on July 16.

In his letter to Jaishankar, Kumar stated that Nimisha Priya's case has "shaken the conscience of the public" about the lack of legal safeguards.

"I am writing this letter with utmost urgency and deep concern regarding the impending execution of Ms. Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, who has been sentenced to death by a court in Yemen. Reports indicate that the execution may be carried out within days. Nimisha's case has not only shaken the conscience of the public but also raised serious concerns about the lack of legal safeguards and the humanitarian dimensions of her ordeal," Sandosh Kumar wrote.

Kumar emphasised that Nimisha Priya "endured repeated abuse and coercion" at the hands of her business partner and is now on death row in "a country with which we do not have formal diplomatic relations."

"Nimisha Priya travelled to Yemen to work as a nurse, like many others who leave their homeland in search of a livelihood. Her years there were marked by grave suffering--accounts suggest she endured repeated abuse and coercion at the hands of her business partner. Denied her passport and subjected to constant fear and exploitation, she found herself in a desperate situation. What followed was a tragic turn of events that has now placed her on death row in a country with which we do not have formal diplomatic relations. In such circumstances, the role of the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs, becomes critical and urgent," he said.

He added that the CPI has consistently stood by Nimisha Priya's family in their appeal for justice and compassion. "Several initiatives and communications have been made over the years. We understand that the Yemeni legal system allows for resolution through the provision of diyat (blood money), which opens a window for negotiation, provided the Indian government steps in to facilitate it," he said.

The CPI MP urged the External Affairs Minister to use every possible diplomatic and humanitarian channel to secure a stay on the execution and pursue all available means to prevent this irreversible punishment.

"It is a question not only of saving a life but of reaffirming the nation's responsibility towards its citizens abroad, particularly those vulnerable and caught in extreme circumstances. India must speak with urgency, compassion, and resolve," Kumar said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed its awareness of the sentencing and assured that the government is providing all possible assistance. In response to media queries regarding the case, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms. Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter." (ANI)

