Nairobi, Jul 12 (AP) One person was killed as some Kenyans angered by the rising cost of living went back into the streets on Wednesday in the latest of a series of protests.

Some protesters in the capital, Nairobi, burned tires and dismantled part of an entrance to a recently built expressway.

In the town of Emali, on the highway between Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, one protester was killed and a police car was set on fire, according to a local police official, Joseph Ole Naipeyan.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who lost last year's election to President William Ruto, has repeatedly called on Kenyans to protest as the country struggles with debt and rising prices.

New taxes have added to frustration in East Africa's economic hub, with inflation at around 8 per cent.

Taxes on petroleum products, including gasoline, have doubled from 8 per cent to 16 per cent, a move which is expected to have a ripple effect.

Most Kenyans either get on with their day or stay home during such demonstrations.

Police have been criticised by human rights watchdogs for their response to such protests and for their assertion that any demonstration needs advance notification “in the interest of national security.”

Kenya's constitution includes the right to peacefully demonstrate.

“All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations,” the national police inspector general, Japhet Koome, said in a letter Tuesday calling Wednesday's protests “illegal.” (AP)

