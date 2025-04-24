Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 24 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has climbed three positions to be ranked 37th in Asia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025, reinforcing its standing as a leading institution for research, enterprise, and innovation in the region.

Khalifa University has retained its position as the top in the UAE and second among Arab countries listed in the 2025 edition.

With a strong regional outlook, the university continues to align its research priorities with the most pressing challenges and innovation goals locally and globally. From AI and autonomous robotics to sustainable energy and advanced materials, the university's core research centres are actively contributing to advancing innovation in a range of areas.

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, "Our steady rise in various world rankings reflects the strength of our research ecosystem and the local and global relevance of our academic programmes.

"Khalifa University remains a hub for high-impact research that supports industrial growth and scientific collaboration, while contributing meaningfully by nurturing talent, advancing discovery, and building partnerships that transcend borders." (ANI/WAM)

